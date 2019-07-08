City
Trinity Bellwoods park

Toronto rejoices as construction in Trinity Bellwoods Park is now complete

Cyclists, walkers and park-goers finally have the entirety of Trinity Bellwoods back. After three long months, construction in the park has ended and the park has reopened. 

In April, a large portion of the park was closed and fenced-off to repair the fire access route from Crawford St. and to replace the Trinity Circle. 

His website also states that the construction was originally supposed to happen last fall, but it was delayed due to weather conditions.

City spokesperson Jaclyn Carlisle told the Toronto Star that construction was officially completed over the weekend and the fencing is in the process of being completely removed. 

The construction was originally scheduled to be finished in June. 

