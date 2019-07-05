City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Police water gun

Toronto police issue correction after mistaking water guns for real guns

It seemed like just another day in the city when Toronto police tweeted about reports of five people on the roof a building, possibly armed with a gun.

But, this wasn't another unfortunate instance of gun violence in Toronto...not at all. It was actually a group of adults playing with water guns to stay cool in this sweltering heat.

Police tweeted the correction not long after the initial tweet.

And Twitter just couldn't believe it.

Some just thought the whole thing was ridiculous.

