Toronto police issue correction after mistaking water guns for real guns
It seemed like just another day in the city when Toronto police tweeted about reports of five people on the roof a building, possibly armed with a gun.
Person w a gun:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 5, 2019
Colborne St/ Leader Lane
- reports of approx 5 people on the roof of a building,
- one of the men reportedly armed with a gun
- no reports of injuries
- units are now OS@TPS51Div #GO1251401^adc
But, this wasn't another unfortunate instance of gun violence in Toronto...not at all. It was actually a group of adults playing with water guns to stay cool in this sweltering heat.
Police tweeted the correction not long after the initial tweet.
Update:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 5, 2019
- Units including ETF OS
- no real guns, just a group adults cooling down with.....blue and red water guns@TPS51Div #GO1251401^adc
And Twitter just couldn't believe it.
i really had to read this twice to make sure this was a real tweet from the official Toronto Police OPS account...— Lin Zhou (@lilicandifornia) July 5, 2019
Some just thought the whole thing was ridiculous.
Omg. People can’t even use water blasters anymore— Eve O’Lution (@klpb81) July 5, 2019
It may just be so outrageous that it's laughable, but hopefully no one else gets in trouble with the law for trying to cool down in this heat wave.
Join the conversation Load comments