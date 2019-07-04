Toronto's transit connection to cottage country is returning this summer

Summer in the city is unbeatable, but sometimes there's nothing like getting away from it.

Everyone needs to escape into nature once in a while, and now that the GO Transit Toronto to Muskoka line is back, it's easier than ever.

Last year, Metrolinx and Ontario Northland announced plans for a transit connection to the Muskoka Region and North Bay. It was piloted on weekends between August 3 and September 3, and it was a hit.

Now it's back to make getting to cottage country accessible and affordable.

Every Friday until August 30, an Ontario Northland bus to Muskoka will connect with the 4:10 p.m. GO train from Union Station at Allandale Waterfront GO Station and then continue north to Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville and North Bay.

On Sundays until September 1, return buses will pick up passengers in North Bay, Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst before meeting the 4:20 p.m. GO train at Allandale Waterfront GO Station toward Toronto.

One-way ticket prices range from $39 to Gravenhurst to $83 to North Bay.

The tickets are separate from PRESTO, and must be purchased online.

There's nothing like a good hike or swim in nature after a long, hot workweek. The transit line may only run once a week, but it's definitely better than nothing.