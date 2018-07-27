Toronto will soon have a transit connection to cottage country

Looking to head up to the cottage before summer ends? If you've been trying to find a ride, look no further.

Metrolinx and Ontario Northland have just announced plans for a transit connection to the Muskoka Region and North Bay. The service will be piloted on weekends starting August 3 and run until September 3.

Here's how it'll all work: Every Friday at 5:35 p.m., the Barrie GO Train will depart Union Station. At Allandale Waterfront GO, riders will transfer to the Ontario Northland bus, which will continue on through Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, and North Bay.

On Sunday (or Monday, if it's a holiday), the entire process will happen in reverse, with the Ontario Northland bus leaving North Bay at 4 p.m.

Tickets have to be purchased online through Ontario Northland's website, rather than through PRESTO.

It may be time to head back up to the cottage. Some peace and relaxation could be the perfect break from the city.