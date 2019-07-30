Toronto flooding brings commute to a crawl

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto flooding

Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get around the city this soggy Tuesday morning — and likely this evening, too.

Toronto is in for a full day of wet weather following one of the most humid days we've had around these parts since... well, at least a week ago.

Rain has been falling consistently throughout much of the city since around 5 a.m., dropping more water in some places than our ancient, increasingly overworked sewer system can handle, and commuters are feeling the pinch.

From low-lying roads on the east side...

To the jam-packed western waterfront...

People in cars are reporting washouts and rain-related delays.

Those on foot aren't immune to the joys of flooding in Toronto either.

Nor are cyclists who get to deal with ponds taking over their bike lanes.

As usual, people are getting a touch frustrated with each other amidst the rain.

Fortunately, the steady showers are expected to stop ahead of the lunchtime rush.

Unfortunately, this afternoon could be much, much worse in terms of flooding with a risk of thunderstorms forecasted both Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. 

You've been warned.

Lead photo by

Jason Powell

