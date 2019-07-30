Toronto flooding brings commute to a crawl

Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get around the city this soggy Tuesday morning — and likely this evening, too.

Toronto is in for a full day of wet weather following one of the most humid days we've had around these parts since... well, at least a week ago.

Rain has been falling consistently throughout much of the city since around 5 a.m., dropping more water in some places than our ancient, increasingly overworked sewer system can handle, and commuters are feeling the pinch.

Dicey commute in #toronto today. A bit of #flooding on the DVP and LOTS along Lake Shore. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/5ncWrsiz7A — Adam Eisner (@adamrides) July 30, 2019

From low-lying roads on the east side...

Yikes, Eastern Ave between Leslie and Laing in Leslieville is extremely flooded...yet again 😕 @311Toronto pic.twitter.com/iMElgVHws1 — Jane Man (@janeccman) July 30, 2019

To the jam-packed western waterfront...

You can see crews beginning to shut ‘er down so to speak on Lakeshore near Ontario Place. The right lanes are flooded in both directions! Slow down and if you can’t tell how deep the water is... don’t go through!! Avoid it if you can! @BTtoronto pic.twitter.com/reON0qXoG4 — Stephanie Henry (@henrylstephanie) July 30, 2019

People in cars are reporting washouts and rain-related delays.

Welcome to Durham Region. Where drivers think ~1mm of rain is the same thing as fuckin black ice and drive slower than they do in a school zone. pic.twitter.com/t7h9hIwLyL — Dolly (@Dolly59584626) July 30, 2019

Those on foot aren't immune to the joys of flooding in Toronto either.

Just figured out why they call it "Lakeshore" #toronto pic.twitter.com/u5RciicAMz — Jason Powell (@therealjaypo) July 30, 2019

Nor are cyclists who get to deal with ponds taking over their bike lanes.

Bloor/Green Lanes (W/ Islington) still floods every time it rains. There are two catch basins at the bottom of this lake that do nothing. pic.twitter.com/gydcqeb0wO — Matthew Harvey (@matthewjharvey) July 30, 2019

As usual, people are getting a touch frustrated with each other amidst the rain.

To the driver of the BMW with license plate BXTC 184 that just charged through the puddles on Adelaide St, soaking us all on the sidewalk: You are an inconsiderate ass-hat!, and I hope your engine gets flooded with water. — (ノ°Д°）ノ︵ sןןnoɔ (@coulls) July 30, 2019

Fortunately, the steady showers are expected to stop ahead of the lunchtime rush.

Unfortunately, this afternoon could be much, much worse in terms of flooding with a risk of thunderstorms forecasted both Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

You've been warned.