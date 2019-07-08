City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto bike courier

Toronto bike courier caught on video fighting driver has been fired and arrested

The Toronto bike courier who allegedly assaulted a driver for honking at him has been fired. 

A video of part of the incident surfaced last week. It shows just the end of the altercation, where the biker grabs the driver by the collar and pushes him to the ground. 

The person who filmed the video, Brett New, took to Reddit at the time of the alleged assault to describe it. 

"After this cyclist ran a red light and I honked at him. He kicked my car. I got out to confront him and hit he me with his bike lock. The video starts from me turning my back to call for help when he attacked me from behind. Please call the police if you know who he is," New wrote.

New said he suffered a bruise and some contusions to his wrist, as well as swelling and bleeding at the back of his head after the alleged attack.

Now, CTV has reported that the biker was an employee of QA courier and has since been terminated. 

Peter Hanson, the president of the courier company, told CTV News that he was "disgusted" by the video. 

“My manager basically said, ‘Head straight to the police station and turn yourself in,’” he said.

He added that the company has a “zero tolerance” policy for violent behaviour.

“Honestly I’m shocked by the whole video and the whole incident how somebody could go to that extreme over something so small,” he said.

The cyclist has also been charged and arrested by Toronto police

