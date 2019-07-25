Movie shoot and festivals to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

There are usually a fair amount of events in Toronto during the summer, especially on weekends. And while that means we get to enjoy festivals and parties, unfortunately, it also means road closures.

Here's a list of events in Toronto this weekend and the subsequent streets to avoid.

Because of the festival, Queen St. East will be fully closed from 6 p.m. to midnight daily between Woodbine and Beech Avenue from Thursday, July 25 until Sat, July 27.

This food festival means Dundas Square will be fully closed from Yonge St. to O’Keefe Lane on Sat, July 27. The west curb lane on Victoria St. between Dundas Square and Shuter St. will also be closed from 6 a.m. Sat, July 27 until 2 a.m. on Sun, July 28.

Ossington will be closed from Queen to Dundas starting at 6 a.m. on Sat, July 27 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 to accommodate the festival.

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave., Baldwin St. and St. Andrew St. will be closed on Sun, July 28 from noon to 10:30 p.m for this monthly event.

On top of these specific weekend road closures, continuous construction projects continue throughout the city and cause delays and congestion, so plan ahead or avoid driving altogether whenever possible.

#TrafficAlertTO #CityofTO – Adelaide St W will be fully closed between Yonge St and Bay St starting 7pm on Friday, July 26 until 6am on Monday, July 29 for filming. Drivers and cyclists should plan ahead this weekend or use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/w7wPkcUPt4 — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) July 25, 2019

And beyond festivals, a major Toronto street will also be shut down because they're making a movie. Adelaide St. West will be fully closed between Yonge and Bay starting at 7 p.m. on Fri, July 26 until 6 a.m. on Mon, July 29.