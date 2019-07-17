This map shows where Toronto was hit hardest by today's heavy rainstorm

It's no secret that Toronto is still reeling from the massive rainstorm that hit the city incredibly hard earlier today.

Certain areas were hit harder than others, with intense flooding mostly in the northwest part of the city.

Now, with a map shared by Chief Communications Officer of Toronto Brad Ross, you can see exactly which areas were hit the hardest.

This map shows the significant rainfall the city saw this morning, especially in the northwest of Toronto. Several road closures resulted, and some still remain closed as crews work to clear catch basins to allow water to recede. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/xFIIPpe2CG — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) July 17, 2019

The map shows the total amount of rainfall in millimetres in each area, as well as the return period.

It's estimated that overall, up to 50 mm of rain fell within a few hours.

The rain has caused road closures, traffic delays and TTC shutdowns.

And while the sun may now be shining in Toronto, the Toronto Region and Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning, especially around rivers.

The city is advising citizens to check and clear catch basins to prevent further flooding, and for anyone with basement flooding to call 311.