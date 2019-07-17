City
Mira Miller
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rain storm

This map shows where Toronto was hit hardest by today's heavy rainstorm

City
Mira Miller
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's no secret that Toronto is still reeling from the massive rainstorm that hit the city incredibly hard earlier today. 

Certain areas were hit harder than others, with intense flooding mostly in the northwest part of the city. 

Now, with a map shared by Chief Communications Officer of Toronto Brad Ross, you can see exactly which areas were hit the hardest. 

The map shows the total amount of rainfall in millimetres in each area, as well as the return period. 

It's estimated that overall, up to 50 mm of rain fell within a few hours.

The rain has caused road closures, traffic delays and TTC shutdowns.

And while the sun may now be shining in Toronto, the Toronto Region and Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning, especially around rivers.

The city is advising citizens to check and clear catch basins to prevent further flooding, and for anyone with basement flooding to call 311.

Lead photo by

Sonny Subra

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just set the record for hottest day of the year so far

This map shows where Toronto was hit hardest by today's heavy rainstorm

TTC subway station shut down due to flooding in Toronto

Global protest group Extinction Rebellion is now shutting down traffic in Toronto

Cars underwater as torrential downpour floods Toronto streets

The TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

Heavy rain prompts special weather alert for Toronto

Photos and videos from today's Toronto storm look apocalyptic