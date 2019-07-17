TTC subway station shut down due to flooding in Toronto

After a morning of monsoon-like rains in Toronto, the city is thoroughly drenched — so much so in some areas that passing through has become virtually impossible.

Flash floods have turned off-ramps into small rivers, trapping cars underwater and forcing the rescue of stranded motorists and their vehicles with cranes.

Meanwhile, the TTC informed riders that it would be bypassing Jane Station until further notice on account of a wet, sloppy mess.

"Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Trains are not stopping eastbound at Jane due to flooding," wrote the transit agency on Twitter around 10:20 a.m. "Shuttle buses are running from Jane to Runnymede."

Regular service had resumed at Jane Station as of early Wednesday afternoon, but people are still finding it hard to get around the city in light of floods.

Detours remain in place on at least five major bus routes as of early Wednesday afternoon as a direct result of the floods, the 161 Rogers Road, 45 Kipling, and 56 Martin Grove routes among them.

Other routes, like the 935 Jane Express, will still make all local stops, according to the TTC, but customers can "expect major delays."

Dad drives the Wilson TTC bus and had to go outta service cause the damn flood.

It's a messy situation all around, and one that's becoming more and more common when heavy rains fall in and around the GTA.

The rain may have cleared, but with as much as 50 mm of water falling in some parts of the region over just a few hours, road closures continue to ensnarl traffic.

"Hi everyone — the heavy rainfall is affecting many of our routes right now, with diversions in some places and others running behind schedule due to surface water and slower moving traffic," wrote the TTC just before noon. "Please allow for extra travel time."