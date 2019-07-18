City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto heat wave

It's going to feel like 45 C in Toronto

Brace yourselves, people of Toronto: Meteorologists are calling for "dangerously hot and humid conditions" in the city this weekend, alongside a cluster of "strong thunderstorms" that could once again leave our streets flooded and our vehicles underwater.

The impending heatwave, brought on by the remnants of a tropical hurricane down south, is set to take hold sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

At their peak on Friday, temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 33 C in Toronto with a humidex of 45 C. Saturday's outlook isn't much better, with a forecasted high of 32 C, feeling more like 43 C with the humidity.

"This next weather pattern shaping up in Ontario threatens a multi-day thunderstorm event into the weekend," writes The Weather Network, which predicts an "oppressively hot" few days across most of Southern Ontario.

"The jet stream will act as a conveyor belt, carrying waves of energy amid dangerously hot and humid conditions, which will potentially be some of the warmest of 2019 so far."

Fortunately for those who don't enjoy breathing what feels like smoggy steam, relief is on the way in the form of a cold front arriving late Sunday.

Thunderstorms will usher in this colder weather pattern, but if all goes well, the humidex will drop to a more bearable 30 C by Monday with nothing but sun in the picture.

