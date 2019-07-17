City
Toronto just set the record for hottest day of the year so far

This may come as a surprise, but yesterday was the hottest day of the year in Toronto at 31.8 degrees.

After today’s torrential downpour, it seems like the city is exclusively experiencing extreme weather this week.

Based on Environment Canada’s forecast, this record won’t last long. The weather this weekend looks like it will easily beat yesterday’s high.

Environment Canada's weekend weather forecast. 

On Friday, the temperature is projected to be as hot as 36 degrees, Saturday will have a high of 32 degrees and Sunday could reach 31 degrees.

Like we saw yesterday, this warm weather could come with a chance of showers.

