Toronto just set the record for hottest day of the year so far

This may come as a surprise, but yesterday was the hottest day of the year in Toronto at 31.8 degrees.

After today’s torrential downpour, it seems like the city is exclusively experiencing extreme weather this week.

Yesterday (July 16) was the warmest day so far at #Toronto YYZ (31.8°C) It won’t hold that distinction for long though. Friday and Saturday will be crazy hot 🥵Tune to 680News 📻 for details 🥵 — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) July 17, 2019

Based on Environment Canada’s forecast, this record won’t last long. The weather this weekend looks like it will easily beat yesterday’s high.

On Friday, the temperature is projected to be as hot as 36 degrees, Saturday will have a high of 32 degrees and Sunday could reach 31 degrees.

Like we saw yesterday, this warm weather could come with a chance of showers.