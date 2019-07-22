Toronto remembers tragic Danforth shooting one year later

Exactly one year ago today, Toronto was shaken by violence as a lone gunman opened fire on a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue in Greektown, killing two people and injuring 13.

Today marks the anniversary of the tragedy, and Toronto is mourning, honouring and remembering it in a number of ways.

Thinking today of all those affected by the #Danforthshooting. The victims, their families, the survivors, the witnesses, the community and all the first responders. #danforthstrong pic.twitter.com/5HsoGevnax — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 22, 2019

Many are using it as an opportunity to reflect on what was lost and what will never be the same.

I've lived in the Danforth for 4 yrs. It's streets the backdrop to my walks and runs daily. It's stores, restaurants, and bars, my regulars. The neighbourhood is vibrant as ever, but the memories of what happened to 15 people a year ago will never be forgotten #danforthstrong pic.twitter.com/FeFijZK4sR — Derek Robertson (@RobertsonDerek) July 22, 2019

Some are choosing to gather with other community members at memorials and vigils, like the one held last night in Greektown’s Withrow Park.

Some photos of memorials set up for Reese Fallon and Julianna Kozis. They are growing by the hour ahead of tonight’s sunset vigil. #DanforthStrong pic.twitter.com/TvbnFvBEod — Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) July 22, 2019

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the two lives lost as well as the 13 survivors of the tragedy.

We gathered at Withrow Park today to show support for the families of those who lost their lives or were injured during the shooting at Danforth Ave on July 22, 2018. pic.twitter.com/U0DlduTf9u — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 21, 2019

Another candlelight vigil was held tonight at Alexander the Great Parkette.

We had sunset community vigil at the Alexander the Great Parkette this evening, to remember the shooting on Danforth Ave one year ago today. We remembered those we lost and celebrated the strength of those who were injured. #DanforthStrong pic.twitter.com/qvbzovS26J — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 23, 2019

The Toronto sign is also blue and white as a way of commemorating the tragedy.

The Toronto Sign is lit in blue and white today in support of our Greektown community as we continue to honour the victims of last year’s tragic attack on the Danforth. #DanforthStrong #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/cpDsL7VIno — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 22, 2019

While vigils across the city are giving residents a chance to mourn and remember, some are also taking the opportunity thank those who risked their lives to help others.

On the first anniversary of the Danforth tragedy, we are keeping the victims, their families and all those affected in our thoughts.



We also thank the first responders, hospitals, doctors, nurses and staff who supported those in need. #DanforthStrong | #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/rMyyJNaNKi — St. Michael's (@StMikesHospital) July 22, 2019

Mayor John Tory released a statement about the anniversary earlier today, calling it a "sad milestone for the Danforth community and the entire City of Toronto."

"Yesterday and again tonight we will gather in their memory and in thier honour, in gratitude for the service of the first responders and in solidarity with each other, determined to keep this a city where love always triumphs over hate each and every day," he said.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders also released on statement on the matter.

Today we mark the anniversary of the Danforth shootings, an event that changed many lives forever. The ⁦@TorontoPolice continues to remember the victims and their families. First Responders were brave and helped many. My statement : https://t.co/10PlcL2l9m pic.twitter.com/X65zqBJrjF — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) July 22, 2019

"It is important that we mark this day together. This incident is a reminder of our community’s resilience. A year ago, we responded with solidarity and strength, and it is solidarity and strength that we continue with today," he said in the statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his thoughts on Twitter this morning.

A year after the senseless shooting on the Danforth, Torontonians - and all Canadians - remain #DanforthStrong. Today, our hearts & thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those whose lives were forever changed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 22, 2019

While Torontonians and Canadians alike are remembering and mourning in a variety of ways, there are a few overwhelmingly present sentiments: we must always remember what happened, we must come together in the face of tragedy and, above all else, we must choose love over hate.