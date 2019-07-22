City
danforth shooting

Toronto remembers tragic Danforth shooting one year later

Exactly one year ago today, Toronto was shaken by violence as a lone gunman opened fire on a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue in Greektown, killing two people and injuring 13. 

Today marks the anniversary of the tragedy, and Toronto is mourning, honouring and remembering it in a number of ways. 

Many are using it as an opportunity to reflect on what was lost and what will never be the same. 

Some are choosing to gather with other community members at memorials and vigils, like the one held last night in Greektown’s Withrow Park.

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the two lives lost as well as the 13 survivors of the tragedy. 

Another candlelight vigil was held tonight at Alexander the Great Parkette.

The Toronto sign is also blue and white as a way of commemorating the tragedy. 

While vigils across the city are giving residents a chance to mourn and remember, some are also taking the opportunity thank those who risked their lives to help others. 

Mayor John Tory released a statement about the anniversary earlier today, calling it a "sad milestone for the Danforth community and the entire City of Toronto."

"Yesterday and again tonight we will gather in their memory and in thier honour, in gratitude for the service of the first responders and in solidarity with each other, determined to keep this a city where love always triumphs over hate each and every day," he said. 

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders also released on statement on the matter. 

"It is important that we mark this day together. This incident is a reminder of our community’s resilience. A year ago, we responded with solidarity and strength, and it is solidarity and strength that we continue with today," he said in the statement. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his thoughts on Twitter this morning. 

While Torontonians and Canadians alike are remembering and mourning in a variety of ways, there are a few overwhelmingly present sentiments: we must always remember what happened, we must come together in the face of tragedy and, above all else, we must choose love over hate.

Gary Anandasangaree

