TTC buses and streetcars avoiding downtown Toronto tonight for Game 6

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is happening tonight. As a result, the TTC will be changing some things up due to the volume of traffic expected in the downtown area. There will numerous diversions and short turns in place.

There will be no streetcar or bus service in the area east and west between Bathurst Street and Church Street and north and south between College Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

The following routes will start short turning at or near those intersections at the end of the third quarter of Game 6.

6 Bay

72 Pape

121 Fort York-Esplanade

320 Yonge

501 Queen

504 King

505 Dundas

It's not all bad, additional subway service will be in place.

The last trains out of downtown depart Union Station at 2:25 a.m. with last connections available east/west on Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations, and to Line 4 at Sheppard-Yonge station. Surface connections at all stations will run as regularly scheduled.