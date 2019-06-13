City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Streetcar Closure

TTC buses and streetcars avoiding downtown Toronto tonight for Game 6

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is happening tonight. As a result, the TTC will be changing some things up due to the volume of traffic expected in the downtown area. There will numerous diversions and short turns in place.

There will be no streetcar or bus service in the area east and west between Bathurst Street and Church Street and north and south between College Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

The following routes will start short turning at or near those intersections at the end of the third quarter of Game 6.

  • 6 Bay
  • 72 Pape
  • 121 Fort York-Esplanade
  • 320 Yonge
  • 501 Queen
  • 504 King
  • 505 Dundas

It's not all bad, additional subway service will be in place. 

The last trains out of downtown depart Union Station at 2:25 a.m. with last connections available east/west on Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations, and to Line 4 at Sheppard-Yonge station. Surface connections at all stations will run as regularly scheduled.

Lead photo by

Wylie Poon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC buses and streetcars avoiding downtown Toronto tonight for Game 6

Union Station GO Bus Terminal is closing again for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Toronto upset that Presto cards are only available at Shoppers Drug Mart

Doug Ford's approval ratings second lowest among all Canadian premiers

A TTC bus caught fire in Toronto

Toronto announces road closures for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Toronto is furious about Ontario government's cuts to legal aid

Cologne bottle in toilet shuts down major Toronto intersection