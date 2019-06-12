Toronto announces road closures for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Game 6 of the NBA Finals goes down at 9 p.m. on Thursday. In anticipation for the huge crowds that will be in the downtown core to watch and cheer on the Raptors, there will be various road closures and additional transit service for the evening.

Road closures that will be in effect include.

Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Blvd. between Lake Shore Blvd. West and York St.) from 7 a.m. on June 13 until 2 a.m. on June 14.

York St. (between Lake Shore Blvd. West and Front St. West) and Bremner Blvd. (between Lower Simcoe St. and York St.) beginning as early as 9 a.m. on June 13 until 2 a.m. on June 14.

Bremner Blvd. between Lower Simcoe St. and Rees St., and Lower Simcoe St. between Lake Shore Blvd. West and Front St. West, will be closed starting at noon on June 13 until 2 a.m. on June 14.

York-Bay-Yonge exit ramps (eastbound and westbound) on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed as early as 10 p.m. on June 13 and could remain closed until 4 a.m. on June 14. Drivers are asked to use Spadina and Jarvis exit ramps if travelling into the downtown during this period.

The TTC will be running additional service Thursday night to get people to and from the downtown area. Five additional trains and 25 buses will be available both before and after the game.

GO Transit will also have extra trains on standby along the Lakeshore line after the game. It's important to note that due to road closures in the area, Union Station Bus Terminal will be closed at 9 p.m.

Toronto Police will be around for public safety purposes, and additional closures or restrictions may be in effect as needed.