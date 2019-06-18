City
Hannah Alberga
pride toronto

The TTC rolls out custom hashtags for Pride Toronto

It's no longer Wellesley station, it's #Welleslay.

As the Toronto Pride Parade approaches this weekend, the TTC painted a few subway station walls rainbow and created a Pride hashtag.

They replaced Queen and Wellesley station signs with #Qween and #Welleslay and encouraged commuters to “slay your next selfie” and “spread the love” by tagging the TTC.

Some Torontonians loved the wordplay and support for Pride Toronto.

Others criticized the TTC for its surface-level approach, capitalizing on advertising diversity and offering a selfie opportunity.

Pride celebrations are ramping up this week, with the Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.

TTC Customer Service

