The TTC rolls out custom hashtags for Pride Toronto

It's no longer Wellesley station, it's #Welleslay.

As the Toronto Pride Parade approaches this weekend, the TTC painted a few subway station walls rainbow and created a Pride hashtag.

They replaced Queen and Wellesley station signs with #Qween and #Welleslay and encouraged commuters to “slay your next selfie” and “spread the love” by tagging the TTC.

We’re using our platform to help you slay your next selfie in support of @pridetoronto! Spread the love by tagging us in your pics of #Welleslay and #Qween stations. #PrideTO #TTC pic.twitter.com/qaW02T2fLP — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 18, 2019

Some Torontonians loved the wordplay and support for Pride Toronto.

Others criticized the TTC for its surface-level approach, capitalizing on advertising diversity and offering a selfie opportunity.

Ok but did any of the money it cost to do this go toward enabling LGBTQ communities????? Or is this just a selfie opportunity???????? — BABY J (@moodyjooly) June 18, 2019

Pride celebrations are ramping up this week, with the Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.