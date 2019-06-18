City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pride parade toronto

A guide to the Toronto Pride Parade for 2019

The Toronto Pride Parade returns on Sunday June 23, 2019 to splash the city with every colour of the rainbow.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Church and Bloor Streets and travels south on Yonge Street before ending at Dundas Street West.

Along with the parade, the Village will once again become festival central during the Pride weekend celebration, welcoming patrons to enjoy performances, activities, an arts market and to freely walk around the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood with drink in-hand.

The parade usually runs about three hours, so make sure to get there early for a good spot, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

toronto pride parade 2019

Among the other important marches, protests and parades is the Trans March and adjoining celebration on Friday at 3 p.m. and the Dyke March on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hector Vasquez

