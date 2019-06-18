Carly Rae Jepsen is doing a surprise performance at Pride Toronto

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen is set to perform at Pride Toronto this Sunday, June 23.

She'll be singing her heart out on the Bud Light float alongside emerging Toronto-based artist Jordan Alexander.

Bud Light paired an upcoming LGBTQ+ artist (Alexander) with an already-successful artist (Jepsen) in order to provide the new performer with the opportunity to write and record a song as well as to celebrate inclusivity through music.

Jordan wrote a verse for Jepsen's song Feels Right and the two worked in the studio together.

They'll sing the song together during Pride Toronto, stopping to perform twice along the parade route.