There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend
Yup, you guessed it, it's going to be another weekend of road closures in Toronto. There's street festivals, parades and runs all happening over the course of the weekend. If there's not bad enough, there's also closures on the TTC subway.
Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.
Dundas St. West between Ossington Ave. and Lansdowne Ave. will be closed from June 7 at 3 p.m. until June 9 at 5 a.m. for the annual street festival.
The south curb lane on Queen St. East between Lee Ave. to Waverley Rd. will be closed on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and June 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the arts and crafts show.
The following road closures will be in effect on June 8 at various times between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the run.
Lake Shore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Windermere Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the ride.
Danforth Ave. between Jones Ave. and Westlake Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the sidewalk sale.
Dundas Square between Yonge St. and O’Keefe Ln. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the festival.
Lake Shore Blvd. West between Islington Ave. to Third St. will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to midnight on June 8. Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets will also each be closed for a short distance at Lake Shore Blvd. West for the grilled cheese festival.
This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Lansdowne Ave. between Bloor St. West and College St. will be closed on June 9 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the parade.
This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The following closures will be in effect from June 9 at 9 p.m. until June 10 at 5 a.m. for setup of the Honda Indy.
Tanya Mok at Dundas West Fest
