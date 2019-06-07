City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Yup, you guessed it, it's going to be another weekend of road closures in Toronto. There's street festivals, parades and runs all happening over the course of the weekend. If there's not bad enough, there's also closures on the TTC subway

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

Dundas West Fest

Dundas St. West between Ossington Ave. and Lansdowne Ave. will be closed from June 7 at 3 p.m. until June 9 at 5 a.m. for the annual street festival.

Beaches Arts and Crafts Show

The south curb lane on Queen St. East between Lee Ave. to Waverley Rd. will be closed on  June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and  June 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the arts and crafts show.

Shoppers Love You Run for Women

The following road closures will be in effect on  June 8 at various times between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the run.

  • Grosvenor St. between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Terauley Ln.
  • Surrey Pl. between Grenville St. and Grosvenor St.
  • Grenville Pl. between the west side of the Women’s College Hospital parking garage entrance and Surrey Pl.
  • Wellesley St.West between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Queen’s Park Cres. West
  • Queen’s Park between College St. and Bloor St. West
Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer

Lake Shore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Windermere Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the ride.

DECA Danforth East Yard and Sidewalk Sale

Danforth Ave. between Jones Ave. and Westlake Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the sidewalk sale.

Desifest

Dundas Square between Yonge St. and O’Keefe Ln. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the festival.

Grilled Cheese Challenge

Lake Shore Blvd. West between Islington Ave. to Third St. will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to midnight on June 8. Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets will also each be closed for a short distance at Lake Shore Blvd. West for the grilled cheese festival.

World Partnership Walk

This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

  • The south curb lane on King St. between David Pecaut Sq. and Simcoe St.
  • Simcoe St. between King St. West and Wellington St. West
  • Wellington St. West between Simcoe St. and University Ave.
  • University Ave. between Wellington St. West and the south end of Queen’s Park Cir.
Portugal Day Parade

Lansdowne Ave. between Bloor St. West and College St. will be closed on June 9 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the parade.

Toronto Challenge

This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

  • University Ave. between Queen St. and Armoury St.
  • Queen’s Park Cres. East and West
  • Wellesley St. between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Bay St.
  • Bay St. between Wellesley St. and Adelaide St. West
  • Adelaide St. West between Bay St. and University Ave
Honda Indy

The following closures will be in effect from  June 9 at 9 p.m. until June 10 at 5 a.m. for setup of the Honda Indy.

  • Westbound lanes (left and middle lane only) of Lake Shore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Ontario Dr.
  • Eastbound lane (left lane only) of Lake Shore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. to Ontario Dr.
