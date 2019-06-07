There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Yup, you guessed it, it's going to be another weekend of road closures in Toronto. There's street festivals, parades and runs all happening over the course of the weekend. If there's not bad enough, there's also closures on the TTC subway.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

Dundas St. West between Ossington Ave. and Lansdowne Ave. will be closed from June 7 at 3 p.m. until June 9 at 5 a.m. for the annual street festival.

The south curb lane on Queen St. East between Lee Ave. to Waverley Rd. will be closed on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and June 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the arts and crafts show.

The following road closures will be in effect on June 8 at various times between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the run.

Grosvenor St. between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Terauley Ln.

Surrey Pl. between Grenville St. and Grosvenor St.

Grenville Pl. between the west side of the Women’s College Hospital parking garage entrance and Surrey Pl.

Wellesley St.West between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Queen’s Park Cres. West

Queen’s Park between College St. and Bloor St. West

Lake Shore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Windermere Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the ride.

Danforth Ave. between Jones Ave. and Westlake Ave. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the sidewalk sale.

Dundas Square between Yonge St. and O’Keefe Ln. will be closed on June 8 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the festival.

Lake Shore Blvd. West between Islington Ave. to Third St. will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to midnight on June 8. Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets will also each be closed for a short distance at Lake Shore Blvd. West for the grilled cheese festival.

This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The south curb lane on King St. between David Pecaut Sq. and Simcoe St.

Simcoe St. between King St. West and Wellington St. West

Wellington St. West between Simcoe St. and University Ave.

University Ave. between Wellington St. West and the south end of Queen’s Park Cir.

Lansdowne Ave. between Bloor St. West and College St. will be closed on June 9 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the parade.

This event will include a series of full and rolling closures on June 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

University Ave. between Queen St. and Armoury St.

Queen’s Park Cres. East and West

Wellesley St. between Queen’s Park Cres. East and Bay St.

Bay St. between Wellesley St. and Adelaide St. West

Adelaide St. West between Bay St. and University Ave

The following closures will be in effect from June 9 at 9 p.m. until June 10 at 5 a.m. for setup of the Honda Indy.