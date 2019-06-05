Toronto subway stations are shutting down this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure to watch out for. This time around Saturday and Sunday will see different closures.

First up, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on June 8 for installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Next, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair and Union stations on June 9. The closure is also for the installation of the new ATC signalling system.

Shuttle buses will run for the duration of the closures.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3 Kennedy to McCowan stations on June 22 and 23 for repair work on duct banks.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence West and St Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. each night from June 11 to 13 for subway corridor maintenance. Service will resume by 6 a.m. each following morning.

This closure was originally suppose to happen on June 10 as well, but it's been cancelled in support of the Toronto Raptors game. The early closure scheduled for June 13 may also be cancelled if there's a Game 6.