City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Renata Ford

Renata Ford is running in this year's federal election

Renata Ford, wife of late former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to current Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is officially running for office in this October's federal election.

The Toronto resident is running to become an MP for Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada (PPC) in her home riding of Etobicoke North.

An official announcement is expected to be made at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, though Renata's name already appears on the PPC's website as a candidate.

Should she win the seat, Renata would be ousting Liberal MP and current federal minister of science and sport, Kirsty Duncan.

When asked about his brother's widow's move into politics, a spokesperson for Doug Ford's office told City News that the Premier "wishes every candidate good luck in the upcoming federal election."

Just over one year ago, in June of 2018, Renata filed a lawsuit against Doug for what her lawyers called a breach of trust, negligence, and conspiracy.

She alleged in the the staggering $16.5 million suit that Doug "knowingly and deliberately" put his late brother's immediate family in a "highly stressful and unfair financial position during their period of grief."

Canada's 43rd federal general election is scheduled to take place on October 21, 2019.

