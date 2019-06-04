People keep parking in the bike lane in front of this Tim Hortons in Toronto

Parking in Toronto bike lanes is illegal (unless you're a taxicab, a school bus, or a disability-related vehicle) but it happens all the time.

But one city bike lane in particular has gained some notoriety as being less of a path for cyclists and more of a parking spot for drivers in need of caffeine.

The River Street bike lane at King is constantly used as free @TimHortons parking. I’ve complained before and nothing is ever done @kristynwongtam. So everyday that I remember I’m going to now take a picture of it under the #RiverStreetCoffeeLane hashtag. #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/QgksbVhnsW — Jason Paris (@JasonParis) March 13, 2019

Thanks to a handy Tim Hortons situated on the corner, the southbound bike lane at the intersection of King and River streets has been bestowed with a new name by a Twitter user: the #RiverStreetCoffeeLane.

One of this morning’s culprits is a @BeckTaxi. Not waiting for a fare btw. Waiting in line for a coffee. cc: @TimHortons @kristynwongtam #RiverStreetCoffeeLane pic.twitter.com/XNLQRisgMa — Jason Paris (@JasonParis) April 24, 2019

Since March, the user Jason Paris has committed to taking pictures of cars parked in the bike lane, and so far, there have been plenty.

Sometimes it's just one car, sometimes it's two vehicles. Other times it's a hulking dump truck making a pitstop for a Double Double.

Today we have the City of Toronto trashing its own cycling infrastructure for a coffee run (AK 10676 is the plate). #RiverStreetCoffeeLane cc: @kristynwongtam, @TimHortons @311Toronto pic.twitter.com/ohGIYZmSkJ — Jason Paris (@JasonParis) May 9, 2019

Public utility vehicles are actually allowed to park in bike lanes, but that's only if they're actively engaged in doing something related to their job.

Unfortunately, that doesn't include running to Timmies for their breakfast sandwich and some hash browns. That would be the life.

According to the City, the fine for illegal parking in a bike lane is $150. It seems like River Street Coffee Lane could be a viable business model for the City.

Or, you know, we could install more protected bike lanes, to ensure the safety of cyclists and drivers alike.