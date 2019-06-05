Metrolinx just cancelled a list of GO Transit routes and people are not happy

Metrolinx is cancelling a list of “low-performance” GO Transit routes.

“We’re discontinuing, reducing and adjusting service on some low-performing routes to find operational savings,” Nitish Bissonauth, a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

There was no formal announcement, but the GO Transit website is now updated with the routes that will be effected.

Thanks but was their an announcement made? For the vast majority of people who don’t make visiting tour site a daily occurrence... — Joe Manocchio (@joelapalooza) June 5, 2019

Metrolinx will apparently save $3.7 million by making these changes, which will be implemented on June 29.

Cancelled routes:

Route 20 (Oakville to Milton)

Route 24 (Milton to Cambridge)

Route 38 (Malton to Bolton)

Route 38A (Bolton to North York)

Route 60 (Canada’s Wonderland)

Routes with reduced services:

Route 90 (Lakeshore East)

Route 81 (Beaverton/Port Perry/Whitby)

The selected routes have around 5 to 12 passengers per trip, according to Bissonauth. “In these cases, there is not enough demand to justify running the services,” he said.

Yesterday, Jessica Bell, Ontario NDP transit critic, blamed the Ford government for making cuts to GO bus services. “These cuts come as a devastating blow for transit riders who rely on these bus services,” said Bell.

Ontario NDP Transit critic @JessicaBellTO slammed the Ford government this morning for making cuts to GO bus service as it plows ahead with its subway-stealing scheme. https://t.co/V6qwgWikTr #onpoli — Ontario NDP (@OntarioNDP) June 5, 2019

The mayor of Caledon, Allan Thompson, said he spoke to many residents who will be impacted by these changes.

I am disappointed to hear that @Metrolinx is planning to cancel the @GOtransit 38/38A route. I have heard from many residents today who will be affected by this cut. The Town will be contacting Metrolinx to express our disappointment & we will continue to advocate for residents. pic.twitter.com/YpHiLjZmVD — Allan Thompson (@Caledon_Mayor) June 4, 2019

It's unclear if this reduction in service was proposed by the Ontario government or Metrolinx individually, but it's sparking negative feelings among many.