City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Metrolinx just cancelled a list of GO Transit routes and people are not happy

Metrolinx is cancelling a list of “low-performance” GO Transit routes.

“We’re discontinuing, reducing and adjusting service on some low-performing routes to find operational savings,” Nitish Bissonauth, a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

There was no formal announcement, but the GO Transit website is now updated with the routes that will be effected.

Metrolinx will apparently save $3.7 million by making these changes, which will be implemented on June 29.

Cancelled routes:

  • Route 20 (Oakville to Milton)
  • Route 24 (Milton to Cambridge)
  • Route 38 (Malton to Bolton)
  • Route 38A (Bolton to North York)
  • Route 60 (Canada’s Wonderland)

Routes with reduced services:

  • Route 90 (Lakeshore East)
  • Route 81 (Beaverton/Port Perry/Whitby)

The selected routes have around 5 to 12 passengers per trip, according to Bissonauth“In these cases, there is not enough demand to justify running the services,” he said.

Yesterday, Jessica Bell, Ontario NDP transit critic, blamed the Ford government for making cuts to GO bus services. “These cuts come as a devastating blow for transit riders who rely on these bus services,” said Bell.

The mayor of Caledon, Allan Thompson, said he spoke to many residents who will be impacted by these changes.

It's unclear if this reduction in service was proposed by the Ontario government or Metrolinx individually, but it's sparking negative feelings among many.

Lead photo by

Frederick K. Larkin

