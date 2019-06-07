Kittens found dead on Toronto highway after falling from car

Today in unimaginable horrors, at least two deceased kittens were found on the QEW between Niagara Falls and Toronto this morning after falling from a moving vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning that witnesses had reported seeing a woman throw several kittens from her vehicle on the busy highway near Dorchester Road.

"Several deceased kittens have been located," wrote OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, describing the suspect vehicle as a red, 4-door Toyata and the driver as a female wearing glasses between 40 and 50 years of age.

Update: The Driver and vehicle have been located, it appears that the poor kittens were hiding in the engine compartment and fell out once the vehicle got onto the highway. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2019

A few hours later, however, police announced that the vehicle had been located — and that there may not have been any malice on behalf of the driver at all.

"The Driver and vehicle have been located," wrote Schdmit in an update shortly before 11 a.m. "It appears that the poor kittens were hiding in the engine compartment and fell out once the vehicle got onto the highway."

Local police were able to determine that the woman lives on a farm "with several cats in the area," according to Niagara This Week. "A few got into the engine compartment without the driver knowing and fell out once the driver got onto the highway."

Re: QEW kittens. We believe we have stopped the involved vehicle in N. Falls. Our officers are investigating. We will issue a media release when we have more information later today. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 7, 2019

Ironically, Schmidt himself had warned drivers just a few months ago to inspect their vehicles for animals before starting their engines after finding a rabbit under the hood of his cruiser.

"Before you head out in the morning check your oil, washer fluid and ensure no other surprises are hiding under your hood," he Tweeted from Whitby in February.

An investigation into this morning's highway kitten incident is ongoing, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service, with more information to be released in a press release later today.