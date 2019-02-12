City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 22 hours ago
rabbit under hood

Chilly rabbit tries to warm up under hood of OPP cruiser

Cold weather can be painful for us bare-skinned mammals, but it can be downright deadly for those of the hair-skinned variety.. or should I say hare skinned? Waka waka waka!

I know. I shouldn't have said "hair-skinned" in the first place. But this story isn't about Toronto writers going stir-crazy during blizzards. This story is about a lucky rabbit.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared a cute, yet slightly worrying photo on Twitter this week as poor winter weather conditions moved into the region to demonstrate how important it is that motorists check under their hoods before starting their cars.

Schmidt did, and he saw a beautiful bunny snuggled up next to the engine of his cruiser.

"Look what we found today," he warned his followers in a tweet that's now been liked more than 1,500 times. "Before you head out in the morning check your oil, washer fluid and ensure no other surprises are hiding under your hood."

The rabbit in question was found at the OPP station in Whitby, Ontario, but an incident such as this could happen anywhere, especially when it's cold outside.

Those replying to Schmidt's tweet told similar tales (tails? sorry) of cats, rabbits and other small mammals getting under the hoods of their cars in search of a warm place to hang.

Some of those stories don't end so well.

Others made jokes about how the rabbit wants to join the K9 unit or maybe even become a police officer, because rabbits are cops in some movies or something.

Pun jokes are clearly the superior jokes.

What's important to remember here is not how many puns can be made in the context of bunnies, but to check under your hood before going anywhere to ensure you don't kill something cute.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt

