Chilly rabbit tries to warm up under hood of OPP cruiser

Cold weather can be painful for us bare-skinned mammals, but it can be downright deadly for those of the hair-skinned variety.. or should I say hare skinned? Waka waka waka!

I know. I shouldn't have said "hair-skinned" in the first place. But this story isn't about Toronto writers going stir-crazy during blizzards. This story is about a lucky rabbit.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared a cute, yet slightly worrying photo on Twitter this week as poor winter weather conditions moved into the region to demonstrate how important it is that motorists check under their hoods before starting their cars.

Look what we found today🐰.

Before you head out in the morning check your oil, washer fluid and ensure no other surprises are hiding under your hood. 🐰🐰 pic.twitter.com/OgJu99MEv2 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2019

Schmidt did, and he saw a beautiful bunny snuggled up next to the engine of his cruiser.

"Look what we found today," he warned his followers in a tweet that's now been liked more than 1,500 times. "Before you head out in the morning check your oil, washer fluid and ensure no other surprises are hiding under your hood."

The rabbit in question was found at the OPP station in Whitby, Ontario, but an incident such as this could happen anywhere, especially when it's cold outside.

Cats and rabbits common under the hood in Muskoka. Porcupines too. #OCR — Ontario Cottage Rentals (@OntCottRent) February 12, 2019

Those replying to Schmidt's tweet told similar tales (tails? sorry) of cats, rabbits and other small mammals getting under the hoods of their cars in search of a warm place to hang.

Being raised in northern ontario where it wasnt un common to see minus 50 windchills cats would curl up in the egine at night. I was always taught to hit the hood of my car or honk your horn before starting it. — Keith biggar (@Thekeffy) February 11, 2019

Some of those stories don't end so well.

Ouch, on the farm I was 2, a stray cat got up into the engine and had kittens, dad started the datson up and it was a horrific site, — Tammy Hannell (@FreakyGirl78) February 12, 2019

Others made jokes about how the rabbit wants to join the K9 unit or maybe even become a police officer, because rabbits are cops in some movies or something.

Pun jokes are clearly the superior jokes.

Awww .... ‘somebunny’ was trying to keep warm. — Jill Davis (@Jdavis_Halton) February 11, 2019

What's important to remember here is not how many puns can be made in the context of bunnies, but to check under your hood before going anywhere to ensure you don't kill something cute.