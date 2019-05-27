Toronto beaches officially open this weekend

It's time to bust out the speedos and the Coppertone, 'cause beach season is here.

Toronto's sandy shores are officially open to the public on June 1, and according to Environment Canada's forecast, we couldn't ask for a more perfect day.

This Saturday is gearing up to be a sunny day—a nice break from all the rain we're having—with a high of 22 C.

The City has yet to update its list of Blue Flag beaches but it'll likely be too cold to take a dip in the lake anyway, with temps still well under 10 C.

That being said, there'll probably be some sizeable crowds at Woodbine and lineups for the Island ferries, so you should probably arrive early to stake your plot in the sand.