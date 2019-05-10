City
ontario highway

Speed limits are increasing on three Ontario highways

Things are about to move a little faster in parts of Ontario. The provincial government has announced a new pilot project to test increasing speed limits on three major highways. 

Highway 402 from London to Sarnia, the QEW from St. Catharines to Hamilton, and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario-Quebec Border will all soon be moving along a little faster. 

Speeds will be increased to 110 km/h starting in September of this year. 

The pilot will last two years, giving experts enough time to study the changes and decide whether to make the speed increases permanent.

As part of the announcement, Minister Jeff Yurek also explained that the Ministry of Transportation is exploring a fourth highway in the northern half of the province where an increase could also apply. 

New safety messages and increased signage will join the speed limit changes, ensuring Ontario highways are not more dangerous with the new speeds.  

