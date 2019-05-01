City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
highway speed limit toronto

Ontario government plans to raise speed limits on Toronto highways

The Ontario government wants to raise speed limits on highways, meaning fast-driving cars might soon be allowed to go a lot faster. 

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek announced today that the province is planning to review the limits of the 400-series highways. 

For the most part, you can currently go as fast as 100 km/h on Highways 400, 401, and 404, but everybody knows that there are people who drive faster than that (and more recklessly).

The government wants to raise those limits as part of a new pilot project, though exactly when that pilot will start, as well as how fast and on which highways, is unclear. 

According to Yurek, who spoke in front of the Toronto Board Region of Trade today, current highway limits are outdated, and were implemented in the 1970s as a result of conserving fuel. 

