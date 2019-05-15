City
Doug Ford carbon tax

Someone made a parody of Doug Ford's anti-carbon tax ad

People weren't too happy after Premier Doug Ford launched an anti-carbon tax ad earlier this week, but instead of just complaining about the ad, one person decided to give it a makeover.

Twitter user Braeson Holland posted a parody of the infamous ad to his account that took a far different approach to discuss the great carbon tax debate.

The original video appears to be dubbed by Holland, replacing the original script with information about the federal carbon tax that was implemented in Ontario last month.

"The federal government has put a price on pollution. They made it revenue neutral so that big polluters are paying and you get a rebate," says the parodied version of the ad.

Holland, the press secretary to the federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef according to his Twitter profile, adds that, "Doug Ford is wasting $30 million of your tax money fighting climate action in court to make it free for big polluters to pollute."

The video ends by urging viewers to learn more about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "Price on Pollution" initiative, rather than provincial government's anti-carbon tax plan like the original video suggests.

Holland said he was inspired to create the parody after reading a tweet from Mike P. Moffat who suggested that the original ad looked like a pro-carbon tax campaign if you turned the sound off.

The pro-carbon tax video appears to have taken-off on social media, with people preferring this version to Ford's original campaign.

The video had already received over 21 thousand views on Twitter by Wednesday morning.

Lead photo by

Braeson Holland

