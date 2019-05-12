This is what the Eye Candy pop-up in Toronto looks like

With its bright pink exterior, it's hard not to notice the new Eye Candy pop-up that's taken over 322 Queen St. West.

In case your Instagram feed hasn't told you already, this highly-photogenic exhibition officially opened its doors to Toronto on May 4, and social media lovers have been flocking to the scene to grab some post-worthy flicks.

Of course, the fake private jet set-up has been the most popular backdrop so far: who doesn't want to seem like they're living lavishly aboard a private jet while sipping fake champagne (cue plane emoji).

Aside from that, there are several other sets to pose in front of, and people have been paying $15 a head on weekdays to take advantage of the photo-ops; $20 during evenings or on weekends.

The Gold Vault has bricks of gold ($9 million dollars worth, apparently), so you can be the kind of baller that keeps all their gold bars in the house.

Next to that, a Cherry Blossom room lets you live out all your sakura dreams with faux blossoms. Who needs the shy trees at High Park when these ones are always in full bloom?

The Blockbuster aisle is a throwback to the rental days, filled with all the nostalgia of the pre-Netflix era.

The Emerald Castle room will have you seeing green.

The Candy runway lets you pose in front of some larger-than-life sweets like Double Bubble gum and lollipops.

During their down time, visitors can chill and check out the live DJ, or check out the art installations in this mind-numbingly colourful exhibit. Eye Candy runs until late fall.