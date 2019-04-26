Toronto upset TTC vehicles keep leaking when it rains

Another rainy day, another brutal morning commute for the fine people of Toronto.

With a water safety statement in effect across the GTA and up to 40 mm of rain expected to fall by Friday night, anyone who may have already switched over from transit to bike, from Uber to foot, from working-at-home to venturing-outside, has fully reverted back to winter mode.

The Dufferin bus is such a joke. Wait 9+ minutes (during rush hour) for a bus — 4 pull up, first 2 rammed. Wonder how long before @TTChelps makes them all express. I need a bike back ASAP. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/kjPJmusx2N — John Rieti (@johnrieti) April 26, 2019

Flooding is already starting to close off roads, sending motorists into the arms of the TTC out of fear for their whips.

Buses, streetcars and subways are a bit more congested than usual as a result. Some are also wetter than usual inside due to leaks.

Passengers on Twitter are reporting everything from mild drips on new Bombardier streetcars to full-on showers inside older buses.

@TTChelps The 40 Junction bus (fleet 8005, the airport bus) was leaking water from the lights causing one of the seats to be soaking wet. pic.twitter.com/EXwW2OKwVp — Josh (@jemons05) April 26, 2019

In some cases, the water is barely even noticeable, but its mere presence is enough to make regular riders nervous about what the future holds.

Keep your umbrellas handy, Toronto, if dripping water offends you — and stay home altogether if you want to eliminate the chance of literally swimming home from work.