City
Staff
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC bus leak

Toronto upset TTC vehicles keep leaking when it rains

City
Staff
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another rainy day, another brutal morning commute for the fine people of Toronto.

With a water safety statement in effect across the GTA and up to 40 mm of rain expected to fall by Friday night, anyone who may have already switched over from transit to bike, from Uber to foot, from working-at-home to venturing-outside, has fully reverted back to winter mode.

Flooding is already starting to close off roads, sending motorists into the arms of the TTC out of fear for their whips.

Buses, streetcars and subways are a bit more congested than usual as a result. Some are also wetter than usual inside due to leaks.

Passengers on Twitter are reporting everything from mild drips on new Bombardier streetcars to full-on showers inside older buses.

In some cases, the water is barely even noticeable, but its mere presence is enough to make regular riders nervous about what the future holds.

Keep your umbrellas handy, Toronto, if dripping water offends you — and stay home altogether if you want to eliminate the chance of literally swimming home from work.

Lead photo by

jemons05

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto upset TTC vehicles keep leaking when it rains

TTC is adding new floor decals to remind people to move behind the line

Underground explosion damages homes in Toronto

Air Canada ranked worst airline in North America for flight delays

Toronto man braves narrow ledge of condo building to rescue cat

Ontario government cancels program to plant 50 million trees

Yonge and Eglinton is a total pedestrian nightmare right now

Toronto taxi drivers continue to illegally refuse short rides