wind warning toronto

Powerful winds prompt special weather statement for Toronto

Environment Canada is warning of "strong westerly winds" in the City of Toronto today as a cold front passes through Southern Ontario.

A special weather statement issued shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday states that wind speeds of up to 70 km/h are expected, along with "isolated gusts" of 80 km/h.

Power outages may be possible in the city, according to the federal weather agency, as we've seen many times before with dangerous winds damaging hydro lines.

Fortunately, these winds should begin to ease off later this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable all day in Toronto at a welcome 5 C, though rain showers are expected in some parts of the city.

Wind chill values are predicted to reach -7 C tonight, making for an equally cold-feeling morning on Thursday. The good news is that everything starts to look up from there, with a forecasted high of 14 degrees and nothing but sun for Saturday.

