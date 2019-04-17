Toronto ranked one of the best cities in the world to be a student

Being a student in Toronto is great, according to a study by AppJobs (based elsewhere, obviously), and their criteria of five factors.

News to me.

The study looked at things AppJobs considered important to student life, like job availability, the number of universities in the area, the cost of a beer, apartment costs (very funny), and the number of concerts or shows that take place.

According to these criteria, Toronto ranked 13th in a list of the 30 best cities in the world for students.

The top cities were Prague, Moscow, and Berlin. Other Canadian cities that made the list included Montreal at 5th place, and Vancouver at 20th.

Toronto's 95 concerts per year and 11,069 available part-time jobs (according to the study) must be pretty great to counterbalance the average rent and beer prices cited by AppJobs. They found the average monthly rent to be £1,100.39 and £4.20 respectively (about $1,914.68 and $7.31). If this is affordable for students, colour me shocked.

Here is the full list of 30 cities considered the best places to be a student: