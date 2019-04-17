City
toronto student life

Toronto ranked one of the best cities in the world to be a student

Being a student in Toronto is great, according to a study by AppJobs (based elsewhere, obviously), and their criteria of five factors. 

News to me. 

The study looked at things AppJobs considered important to student life, like job availability, the number of universities in the area, the cost of a beer, apartment costs (very funny), and the number of concerts or shows that take place. 

According to these criteria, Toronto ranked 13th in a list of the 30 best cities in the world for students. 

The top cities were Prague, Moscow, and Berlin. Other Canadian cities that made the list included Montreal at 5th place, and Vancouver at 20th. 

Toronto's 95 concerts per year and 11,069 available part-time jobs (according to the study) must be pretty great to counterbalance the average rent and beer prices cited by AppJobs. They found the average monthly rent to be £1,100.39 and £4.20 respectively (about $1,914.68 and $7.31). If this is affordable for students, colour me shocked. 

Here is the full list of 30 cities considered the best places to be a student:

  1. Prague
  2. Moscow
  3. Berlin
  4. Beijing
  5. Montreal
  6. Taipei
  7. Manchester
  8. Tokyo
  9. Vienna
  10. Seoul
  11. Edinburgh
  12. London
  13. Toronto
  14. Munich
  15. Brisbane
  16. Paris
  17. Shanghai
  18. New York
  19. Melbourne
  20. Vancouver
  21. Canberra
  22. Auckland
  23. Amsterdam
  24. Buenos Aires
  25. Sydney
  26. Boston
  27. Zurich
  28. Osaka
  29. Singapore
  30. Hong Kong
