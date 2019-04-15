City
ontario transit plan

Toronto furious after Ontario transit plan overlooks Eglinton East LRT

Transit plans have been thrown for a loop in the past few weeks, as both the TTC upload moves forward and the province releases its official budget. 

Many new developments have been sparking controversy and anger among Torontonians as it seems the province is either changing plans that many approved of, or removing expected projects from the docket altogether. 

One of these projects is the Eglinton East LRT, which was planned to connect six Scarborough neighbourhoods to the rest of the city's transit network by more than just a handful of buses. 

The LRT, which would run from Kennedy station to Malvern Town Centre, covered more than 20 stops and integrated a huge section of Scarborough into the transit framework of Toronto. 

However, in the provincial government's transit plan announcement, the Eglinton East LRT was noticeably absent.

Those who have pushed for better transit in Toronto's eastern-most wards were rightfully upset, as funding being taken away from the project removes all hope for a transit line that has been planned, studied, and almost promised. 

The $2-billion price tag on the project is a hefty one, and the city isn't able to fund it outright, especially with dozens of other transit projects seemingly up in the air and caught in a tug-of-war. 

As the city and province wrestle for control over which plans will be developed and built, many in Scarborough (and elsewhere) are concerned for the future of the 15-kilometre LRT. 

The future of transit in this city looks shaky, but the people are making their voices heard. 

Eglinton East LRT Project Staff

