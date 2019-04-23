Toronto is really frustrated with overflowing garbage bins

With spring always comes the garbage melt, that is, all the visible garbage and litter that was hidden under heaps of snow.

But, what comes year round is the great overflowing garbage cans of Toronto.

This problem is like a permanent plague on the city, as trash overflows out of the city-issued receptacles and onto the sidewalk. It's worse in some areas than others, but it contributes to the feeling of a dirty city that can arise easily in a large metropolitan area like Toronto.

If I had to pick one thing I hate-yes hate- about Toronto it would be these garbage garbage ‘cans’. They are a complete and total embarrassment and failure. #epicfail #TOpoli #garbage https://t.co/B5kIP2mDuO — Beth Levy (@Beth_Levy66) April 21, 2019

The problem has been a topic of conversation lately, with many calling on the city to clean up its act—literally.

Part of the problem is that the bins are not emptied frequently enough in some areas. City maintenance services do come often, but in high-density and highly-trafficked areas, the problem can arise in a matter of a few minutes.

Another problem that can contribute is due to the cans with the foot pedal. You know the ones: the pedal never works so you have to try and quickly shove stuff into the flap without touching it, but you always fail.

Often these cans will bunch up at the opening, as items get hooked on the flap. From here, people start piling garbage in the hole that never drops in properly, leading to an overflow.

What can often make this more unfortunate than the direct disgusting-ness is that the debris pile on the sidewalk can be a mix of garbage and recycling. While the city can be confusing with its recycling policy, it's still disheartening to see recyclable objects in a pile of trash.

The city has a handy guide to the most common recycling mistakes online, and you can also report litter or overflowing cans to 311. They'll come pick it up, hopefully.