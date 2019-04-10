City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ford transit plan

Ontario's new transit plan extends the TTC subway to Richmond Hill

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's subway system is about to explode in multiple directions, according to the Ontario government, all the way up to at least one suburb as was promised by now-Premier Doug Ford in the days before he took office.

Ford himself announced the news on Wednesday morning during a press conference unveiling his government's new $28.5 billion Ontario transit expansion plan.

"We're building a Yonge-North subway extension, extending the subway from Finch all the way to Richmond Hill Centre," Ford said to raucous applause. "Boy, there's the 905 crowd, all right!"

The extension, one of four rapid-transit projects unveiled by the province this morning, will cost about $5.6 billion and be built in conjunction with the newly-announced Ontario Line in Toronto.

"We're creating a truly regional transit plan by expanding the subway outside of Toronto city limits," Ford said. He noted the Line 1 extension will connect the subway to "brand new communities north of Toronto, including one of the region's largest employment centres."

No specific deadline has been set for a TTC station in Richmond Hill, though the province says it "should be open soon after the Ontario Line."

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario's new transit plan extends the TTC subway to Richmond Hill

Ontario Place and Science Centre could be getting subway stations

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Gunfight erupts in broad daylight after two cars collide in Toronto

Ontario's new licence plate slogan has just been revealed

Toronto is cracking down on illegal cannabis shops

Ontario government wants to get rid of front licence plates

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom is just a few weeks away