Ontario's new transit plan extends the TTC subway to Richmond Hill

Toronto's subway system is about to explode in multiple directions, according to the Ontario government, all the way up to at least one suburb as was promised by now-Premier Doug Ford in the days before he took office.

Ford himself announced the news on Wednesday morning during a press conference unveiling his government's new $28.5 billion Ontario transit expansion plan.

"We're building a Yonge-North subway extension, extending the subway from Finch all the way to Richmond Hill Centre," Ford said to raucous applause. "Boy, there's the 905 crowd, all right!"

This is what Toronto's new subway map might look like after today's announcement from the Ontario government. The plan is expected to cost $28.5 billion. #Toronto #TTC pic.twitter.com/0xpUrxFyJL — blogTO (@blogTO) April 10, 2019

The extension, one of four rapid-transit projects unveiled by the province this morning, will cost about $5.6 billion and be built in conjunction with the newly-announced Ontario Line in Toronto.

"We're creating a truly regional transit plan by expanding the subway outside of Toronto city limits," Ford said. He noted the Line 1 extension will connect the subway to "brand new communities north of Toronto, including one of the region's largest employment centres."

No specific deadline has been set for a TTC station in Richmond Hill, though the province says it "should be open soon after the Ontario Line."