Here's what Ontario's new licence plates will look like

The controversy over Ontario's licence plate redesign has been fraught with confusion and anger, but a final design has finally been released.

As part of today's budget announcement (which was also packed with updates to alcohol laws), the provincial government revealed the new design.

The new licence plate has been unveiled. Blue background, white lettering. The letters and numbers will all be flat, no longer raised. It will also contain the new Ontario Trillium logo. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/QVzqTNcuxF — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) April 11, 2019

The new plates will not only receive a new slogan, but also a new background, new lettering, and a recolouration.

A light blue swipe that appears to be the corner of a trillium sits on top of a darker blue background.

This is the new Ontario license plate - our question is - is there still a green plate? @ONtransport pic.twitter.com/usDOqWXyXf — Sudbury EV Assoc. (@GSEVAssociation) April 11, 2019

The lettering has changed to white, a stark contrast to the background, and is no longer raised like the current plates.

Of course, pasted across the bottom, the new "A PLACE TO GROW" slogan.

Here’s what the new Ontario licence plate for personal vehicles will like like. Commercial vehicles will have one that says “Open for Business.” #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/mLQtEl7ylb — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) April 11, 2019

The new plates may only appear on the back of your car, if the front ones are eliminated, but that hasn't been decided yet.