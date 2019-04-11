City
ontario licence plates

Here's what Ontario's new licence plates will look like

The controversy over Ontario's licence plate redesign has been fraught with confusion and anger, but a final design has finally been released. 

As part of today's budget announcement (which was also packed with updates to alcohol laws), the provincial government revealed the new design.

The new plates will not only receive a new slogan, but also a new background, new lettering, and a recolouration. 

A light blue swipe that appears to be the corner of a trillium sits on top of a darker blue background. 

The lettering has changed to white, a stark contrast to the background, and is no longer raised like the current plates. 

Of course, pasted across the bottom, the new "A PLACE TO GROW" slogan. 

The new plates may only appear on the back of your car, if the front ones are eliminated, but that hasn't been decided yet. 

