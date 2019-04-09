Ontario's new licence plate slogan has just been revealed

The wait to see what the Ontario government came up with to replace the long-standing "Yours to Discover" licence plate slogan is over and... it's not terrible.

Soon drivers all over the province will sport the slogan "A Place To Grow" on their one remaining plate, the Ontario government revealed today.

"A place to grow increasingly disillusioned with your ability to secure affordable housing." — Morgan Childs (@Morjazzum) April 9, 2019

The slogan comes from "A Place to Stand (Ontario Song)", the province's unofficial anthem during Montreal's Expo 67 that was featured in a documentary by the same name in celebration of Ontario's 100th anniversary.

Apparently, the more contentious "Open for Business" slogan will still be going forward and appear on commercial black-and-white plated vehicles.

Ontario: A Place to Grow the Majority of Canada's Legal Cannabis Supply — Solomon Israel (@sol_israel) April 9, 2019

The arguably more inspired "A Place to Grow" slogan will roll out on licence plates at some point after the official announcement this Thursday.