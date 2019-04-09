City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario licence plate slogan

Ontario's new licence plate slogan has just been revealed

City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The wait to see what the Ontario government came up with to replace the long-standing "Yours to Discover" licence plate slogan is over and... it's not terrible.

Soon drivers all over the province will sport the slogan "A Place To Grow" on their one remaining plate, the Ontario government revealed today.

The slogan comes from "A Place to Stand (Ontario Song)", the province's unofficial anthem during Montreal's Expo 67 that was featured in a documentary by the same name in celebration of Ontario's 100th anniversary.

Apparently, the more contentious "Open for Business" slogan will still be going forward and appear on commercial black-and-white plated vehicles.

 The arguably more inspired "A Place to Grow" slogan will roll out on licence plates at some point after the official announcement this Thursday.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Gunfight erupts in broad daylight after two cars collide in Toronto

Ontario's new licence plate slogan has just been revealed

Toronto is cracking down on illegal cannabis shops

Ontario government wants to get rid of front licence plates

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom is just a few weeks away

Here are the best protest signs from this weekend's massive education rally in Toronto

It's going to feel like 17 C in Toronto today

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories