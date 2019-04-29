High Park cherry blossoms to start blooming this week

Clear your schedule, sakura stans — the majestic cherry blossoms of High Park are about to bloom a bit earlier than expected.

Both the High Park Nature Centre and Sakura in High Park are predicting 2019's peak bloom period (when at least 70 per cent of all cherry tree blossoms are open) to begin sometime near the end of this week.

"The much more seasonal temperatures over the past week helped the cherry trees to 'catch up' in their development, and get ready to move on to the next stage," explained Sakura in High Park on Saturday.

Sakura Watch, April 26, 2019 - Surprise! Cherry Blossoms will open sooner than predicted https://t.co/eD0PbTlvsl — Sakura in High Park (@sakuraHighPark) April 27, 2019

"Some buds have even started the fifth stage, where the florets fully extend from the bud and could mean the very first cherry blossoms of the year to open may come early next week," the website continues.

"These new revelations will now signal that the peak bloom may occur a few days earlier than predicted, with May 3-7 now being the potential dates."

The High Park Nature Centre is similarly calling for a peak bloom that starts sometime between May 2 and 8. The flowering itself will only last about a week, and then blooms fall off (which itself is pretty spectacular to witness).

The florets are extended and we’ve hit Stage 3! There are even a few buds that are at Stage 4. We are guessing that peak bloom will likely start sometime between May 2-8. A friendly reminder that during peak bloom, High Park will be car-free.#cherryblossomsTO #CBW2019 pic.twitter.com/wamy2NrpUo — HighParkNatureCentre (@HighParkNC) April 28, 2019

Those who plan on heading to High Park this weekend are reminded that motor vehicles are now prohibited from the area during cherry blossom.

Leave the car at home, but don't forget your selfie stick, because what's the point of seeing the cherry blossoms if you don't let your Instagram followers know that you've seen the cherry blossoms?

Ah, yes — to celebrate "Toronto’s enduring relationship with the people of Japan," as Mayor John Tory put it during a 60th anniversary tree planting ceremony with Japanese Consul General Takako Ito at High Park on Sunday.