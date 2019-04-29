City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
high park cherry blossoms

High Park cherry blossoms to start blooming this week

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Clear your schedule, sakura stans — the majestic cherry blossoms of High Park are about to bloom a bit earlier than expected.

Both the High Park Nature Centre and Sakura in High Park are predicting 2019's peak bloom period (when at least 70 per cent of all cherry tree blossoms are open) to begin sometime near the end of this week.

"The much more seasonal temperatures over the past week helped the cherry trees to 'catch up' in their development, and get ready to move on to the next stage," explained Sakura in High Park on Saturday.

"Some buds have even started the fifth stage, where the florets fully extend from the bud and could mean the very first cherry blossoms of the year to open may come early next week," the website continues.

"These new revelations will now signal that the peak bloom may occur a few days earlier than predicted, with May 3-7 now being the potential dates."

The High Park Nature Centre is similarly calling for a peak bloom that starts sometime between May 2 and 8. The flowering itself will only last about a week, and then blooms fall off (which itself is pretty spectacular to witness).

Those who plan on heading to High Park this weekend are reminded that motor vehicles are now prohibited from the area during cherry blossom.

Leave the car at home, but don't forget your selfie stick, because what's the point of seeing the cherry blossoms if you don't let your Instagram followers know that you've seen the cherry blossoms?

Ah, yes — to celebrate "Toronto’s enduring relationship with the people of Japan," as Mayor John Tory put it during a 60th anniversary tree planting ceremony with Japanese Consul General Takako Ito at High Park on Sunday.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cherry blossoms are about to bloom outside U of T's Robarts Library

Toronto cat loves to ride the TTC

Toronto vegans taking Walmart and Home Depot to court over mouse traps

Tim Hortons blames cold weather and Roll Up the Rim for drop in sales

Someone is leaving books around the TTC

Toronto just installed a transit shelter that's fully enclosed on all sides

Ontario is finally widening Highway 401 through the GTA

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world