High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom is about one week away

Those planning to head out this week to see the High Park cherry blossoms finally bloom might be in for a rough surprise.

Initial estimates of a late-April bloom have been pushed back, as a brief bout of cold weather renders the blooms unlikely.

A new update from Sakura Watch, Toronto's resident cherry blossom expert, says the new expected date for a pink-flooded High Park may be next week from May 7 to 12, after beginning to open between the 3rd and 5th.

While the buds' delay might be delayed, those concerned for the health of the plants need not worry. Sakura Watch ensures that the buds are healthy and cold-resilient, but will just need a bit more time for a bloom.

It's supposed to be fairly warm over the next few days heading into the weekend, possibly giving the buds enough of a kick to start opening up.