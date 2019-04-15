Coyotes are being spotted all over Toronto right now

With April comes rain, some snow—and coyote sightings.

Several Torontonians have spotted these four-legged city dwellers around the city the last few weeks.

A coyote was spotted at Mount Pleasant Cemetery this past weekend - 📹 Russel Tobias #Toronto pic.twitter.com/WRkQmzYTDF — blogTO (@blogTO) April 9, 2019

Emerging from their dens to enjoy the warmer temps (before even nicer weather brings more people outside), they've been seen running around in ravines and wooded trails.

The Mount Pleasant Cemetery has been a really popular spot to see them wandering around the tombstones alone.

Some suspect it could be the same coyote, since coyotes are territorial, but maybe we're seeing several different ones belonging to the same pack. Either way, it's a glorious scene.

If you're walking a dog, though, maybe it's a sign to go home. One person described a Mount Pleasant coyote as "looking hungry," and their diets mostly consist of small mammals, a.k.a. pomeranians.

When it's garbage day, urban coyotes come out to play.

This #coyote trotted right by me with no fear. They generally don't pose a risk to humans but can harm or kill small pets. #Toronto #Junction #SpottedJunction pic.twitter.com/w4NFeTXQWR — Michelle Mackey TWN (@michellemackey) April 10, 2019

Another person saw a coyote running around in broad daylight in a parking lot in the Junction.

UHHH why is a coyote(??) running loose in the streets of Toronto??? BE SAFE LITTLE GUY — 🌶 (@chipotlea) April 12, 2019

As a general rule, don't ever try to approach these animals, no matter how comfortable they might seem with humans. And definitely keep your distance when there's coyote pups involved.