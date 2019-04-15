City
Coyotes are being spotted all over Toronto right now

With April comes rain, some snow—and coyote sightings. 

Several Torontonians have spotted these four-legged city dwellers around the city the last few weeks. 

Emerging from their dens to enjoy the warmer temps (before even nicer weather brings more people outside), they've been seen running around in ravines and wooded trails. 

The Mount Pleasant Cemetery has been a really popular spot to see them wandering around the tombstones alone. 

What a beautiful Coyote 😮

A post shared by Steven Zadori Istvan. Toronto (@scythia_decor_pottery) on

Some suspect it could be the same coyote, since coyotes are territorial, but maybe we're seeing several different ones belonging to the same pack. Either way, it's a glorious scene.

If you're walking a dog, though, maybe it's a sign to go home. One person described a Mount Pleasant coyote as "looking hungry," and their diets mostly consist of small mammals, a.k.a. pomeranians. 

Another person saw a coyote running around in broad daylight in a parking lot in the Junction. 

As a general rule, don't ever try to approach these animals, no matter how comfortable they might seem with humans. And definitely keep your distance when there's coyote pups involved.

Lead photo by

James A. Hess

