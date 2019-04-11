City
Tanya Mok
Posted 21 minutes ago

christie pits toronto

Someone is trying to teach Toronto how to spell Christie Pits properly

Christie Pits—arguably Toronto's most storied park—is known as many things: the site of Canada's biggest fascist riot, for instance, or home to a temporary dump

But according to a public service announcement stapled to the park's bulletin board, Christie Pits has also falsely been identified as—how dare they—Christie Pitts, with two 't's. 

Members of a group called the Superfriends of Christie Pits took it upon themselves last week to help educate the masses on how the 21.9-acre park's name is actually spelled. 

"The word 'pits' in Christie Pits Park is spelled with one one 't'," says the sign. "Like #sandpit not #bradpitt." 

Commonly misspelled Toronto words.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

There's plenty of common Toronto names that even Torontonians don't know how to spell, so this friendly PSA is actually pretty helpful. 

Maybe we should start putting signs up all over Queens Key—I mean Quay? 

For some context: the park, officially named after William Mellis Christie of Mr. Christie Cookies fame in 1983, was once a former sand pit in the early 1900s.

Hence the name Christie Pits—no relation to Brad. Easy-peasy.

Lead photo by

Bobcatnorth

