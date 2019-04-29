Cherry blossoms are about to bloom outside U of T's Robarts Library

City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 2 hours ago
cherry blossoms u of t

Spring has officially sprung here in Toronto—the first of the city's sakura cherry blossom trees have begun to open.

The University of Toronto's grove of bright pink flowers planted outside the Robarts Library are about to bloom. 

This stunning grove features some of the 70 Japanese cherry trees that were gifted to the university in 2005.

While the cherry blossoms at High Park are just days away from reaching peak bloom, the collection of trees at the Robarts Library draws a substantially smaller and more peaceful crowd of flower admirers.

After all, it is the 60th anniversary of the cherry blossoms in High Park, potentially making the crowding even worse this season.

So, for those who want to up their Instagram game, but would rather avoid the hordes of people pushing their way through High Park, U of T is the place for you.

But, get there quick before the beautiful flowers disappear for another year.

Photos by

University of Toronto

