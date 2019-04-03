People are suggesting alternate slogans for Ford's Ontario licence plates

A seemingly random object is sparking quite the controversy in Ontario this week: licence plates.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his PC government are looking to change the "Yours to Discover" tagline on Ontario's licence plates. While the premier confirmed the change would come, he did not confirm nor deny that the tagline would be changed to his campaign slogan "Open for Business."

The original "Yours to Discover" line has been on the plates since the 1980s, and is meant to showcase the province's natural beauty.

Alternative Ontario license plate slogans for your consideration... #onpoli pic.twitter.com/1bVvLojIsG — Leanne (@leanne_losingit) March 30, 2019

The rumour of what the new plates will say has been met with backlash and anger, as many see it as the PC government attempting to insert propaganda in an unlikely place.

A petition was started by one local citizen to hopefully bring attention to the resistance against the redesign.

The Ontario government wants to change the slogan on license plates. Instead of "Open for business", we have a few suggestions. #MyOntarioIsOpenFor #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/h6iQjJKIdN — David Suzuki FDN (@DavidSuzukiFDN) April 3, 2019

However, as a more humorous form of protest, many have taken to social media to post parodies of Doug Ford's licence plate idea.

Parodies range from funny and quick-witted to pretty searing.

New licence plates coming to Ontario cuz of @fordnation ‘s change in our saying to ‘Open For Business’ so here’s the plats guys! #ontario #dougford pic.twitter.com/jMuGtgVGXc — black.harrt (@howtomusicc) April 3, 2019

The plans have not yet been made official with an announcement from any government channels, but it seems the province is ready to go ahead with the redesign.

If the decision is made, the new licence plates could roll into effect by the end of this year at the earliest.