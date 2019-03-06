The TTC just got a new accessible subway station

The Toronto Transit Commission continues to make good on its promise of building a barrier-free subway system by 2025 with the unveiling of new accessibility features at St. Patrick Station.

The subway station, located near University and Dundas on Line 1, now has two elevators for passengers to access the street, concourse and platform levels, as well as accessible fare gates and improved signage.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and City Councillors Jaye Robinson and Kristyn Wong-Tam were on hand Tuesday morning to celebrate the completion of St. Patrick as the TTC's 45th fully accessible station.

Happy (almost) St Patrick’s Day, Toronto! Pleased to celebrate the latest of 45 accessible #TTC Stations. 11 additional stations will see easier access construction in 2019. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Giv4fBj5nO — Jaye Robinson (@JayeRobinson) March 5, 2019

"AODA compliance is important to the TTC," said Wong-Tam of the upgrades on Twitter. "And today represents another move toward equitable access.

The TTC has been working hard to make public transit more accessible for everyone in recent decades, but the system is far from perfect just yet.

Thirty of the city's 75 subway stations are still without elevator access, making the red rocket difficult, if not impossible, for people with disabilities or injuries that prohibit them from taking the stairs to ride.

A pleasure to be here today to celebrate the TTC’s accessible St. Patrick Station with TTC Chair @JayeRobinson, Councillor @kristynwongtam and Mazin Aribi who is the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Accessible transit (ACAT). pic.twitter.com/7XVQ0JtJKr — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 5, 2019

"We have 75 subway stations in our system. So, while we are here celebrating the 45th station becoming accessible, we know there is more work to be done, and we are committed to doing that work," said Tory at the celebratory event on Tuesday.

"This is all part of our plan to ensure transit is more accessible."

Robinson, for her part, says that 11 more subway stations will be under construction as part of the TTC's Easier Access program by the end of 2019.