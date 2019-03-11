Toronto was just ranked the best city in Canada for public transit

Say what you will about the TTC and its many consistently-infuriating faults, but Toronto has it better than any other Canadian city when it comes to public transit.

Or so says the "tech-powered real estate brokerage" Redfin, in its first annual nationwide Transit Score ranking.

Similar to the Walk Score system, which Redfin purchased in 2014, Transit Score ranks properties, neighbourhoods and regions by how easy they are to get around—the only difference is how.

Walk Score measures how easy it is to access establishments and amenities in any given area by foot, while Transit Score measurements are calculated based on the convenience and timeliness of public transit systems.

The TTC runs more frequently than any other transit system in the country, believe it or not, and is convenient enough to land the entire City of Toronto a Transit Score of 78.

"Toronto's Transit Score holds an edge over several large U.S. cities," reads a Redfin news release issued Monday morning. "It ranks higher than Boston's 72 rating, and falls just shy of San Francisco's score of 80, earning a comparable place among the largest cities in North America."

Well, well, well! The American Public Transportation Association was onto something back in 2017 after all.

Vancouver and Montreal took second place in 2019's Transit Score ranking with respective scores of 74 and 67. Scores drop off sharply from there, with Mississauga bringing up fourth place at just 56 points.

Here's the full list of how Canada's largest cities (those with populations of more than 300,000) stack up in terms of their public transit situations: