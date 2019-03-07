City
Staff
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc signal problems

Toronto has had enough of TTC subway signal delays

City
Staff
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

When your commute is ruined by transit delays, it's frustrating.

Weather issues, medical emergencies, and necessary repairs can seriously ruin your morning, but they make sense. 

Many find the dreaded "signal problems" reasoning frustrating, however, as it doesn't seem to have a clear meaning. 

Many don't know what is actually happening when that announcer says "Line 1 is delayed by signal problems at Rosedale Station."

It often seems to be the most common reason for a subway delay. But, what does it mean? 

There are lights and signals that determine where all the trains are in the tunnels. Sufficient space needs to be left between the trains to avoid accidents or issues, and these signals help to facilitate that. 

Often, the signals will not properly detect a train, or will think there's a train when there isn't. 

This causes obvious issues, and can work to slow down the entire system if not handled properly. 

This is also why the TTC is upgrading the signal system to the new Automatic Train Control (ATC) system in many stations—a process that works much better than the old, outdated signal system, but takes time, and money.  

That doesn't stop many from becoming frustrated and impatient with the system, though. It seems that signal problems are extremely common, and a cause for many headaches in Toronto. 

Lead photo by

Howard Yang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto has had enough of TTC subway signal delays

St. Patrick's Day parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

TTC streetcar goes backwards after parked car blocks path

The TTC just got a new accessible subway station

Ontario Place could get heritage protection

Toronto is getting a massive new GO Transit station

Snow squalls shut down section of Highway 401

Toronto Pearson was just voted the best large airport in North America