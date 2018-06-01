TTC signal problems make for messy morning commute

Friday morning's commute is proving rather messy on Toronto's public transit system, and not only because everybody is hot, gross, sweaty and ready to kill.

TTC officials announced shortly after 6 a.m. on Twitter that service on Line 1 was "severely impacted" by signal issues at Wilson Yard and that trains would be turning back at both Lawrence West and St. George stations.

Shuttle buses, they said, were operating, which is all well and good when there are enough of said buses available and it doesn't feel like 30 degrees outside with 87 per cent humidity.

Unfortunately for Toronto subway riders, it's June now.

@TTChelps grand ride on TTC this morning. Happy Friday to me! Forced off southbound train at Lawrence W and now on crowded sauna bus ride going nowhere 😡😡😡 — MSoares (@soccermae) June 1, 2018

With rush hour traffic getting heavier, the TTC decided to take trains from Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and move them over to the busy Line 1 (Yonge-University).

"Whenever you guys 'reroute' from Line 2, does this mean that the TTC is actually reducing service in Line 2 to make us as equally miserable as Line 1 riders?" asked one customer on Twitter. "#Favouritism."

"Customers will experience longer than normal wait and travel times," wrote the transit agency. "Plz utilize alternate routing to complete journey."

Wtf @TTChelps @TTCnotices ? Is this transit in a “world-class” city? People need to work. Subway trains every 30 min doesn’t cut it pic.twitter.com/c2zVbMfORv — Jamie C (@JamieCaps) June 1, 2018

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross announced around 8 a.m. that full service had resumed on Line 1, but that shuttle buses would still be running.

The earlier issue at Wilson Yard may have been resolved, but as usual, secondary problems caused by this morning's delay continue to ripple through the entire system.

As of 9:30 a.m., the TTC is reporting that customers may still experience longer than normal travel times southbound between York Mills and Bloor Stations.

"We'll get to the bottom of this morning's issues at Wilson Yard and share what we know, when we know," said Ross.

"While service levels and crowding is manageable at the moment, expect slower than normal travel times between now and end of rush hour. Have a good weekend everyone."