Temperatures in Toronto could reach double digits this week

Winter is finally on its way out the door, but it won't go without a fight.

If all goes according to forecasts by Environment Canada, Toronto could see temperatures in the double digits this week.

Temperatures will slowly climb over the next few days, starting at a high of 2 C today, before hitting around 5 C on Wednesday and a glorious 11 C on Thursday.

However, due to some good chances of rain and other shifts, the temperature will then drop toward 1 C by the weekend, but still staying above 0 C.

With the arrival of warmer weather, there are safety hazards that exist near bodies of water, and TRCA is urging people to keep family & pets away from the edges of all waterways. Learn more: https://t.co/fLsBFOBZgR#springsafety #watersafety #MarchBreak2019 — TRCA HQ (@TRCA_HQ) March 7, 2019

As the city warms up, it's not uncommon for some serious flooding to occur. Snow and ice melt fast, and the ensuing meltwater can have some pretty rough effects on city streets.

Toronto's Conservation Authority is warning residents to be careful as the snow and ice melt, and rain falls on the city. Lake Ontario could see wave heights of 1.5 metres along the shoreline.