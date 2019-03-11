City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Temperatures in Toronto could reach double digits this week

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter is finally on its way out the door, but it won't go without a fight. 

If all goes according to forecasts by Environment Canada, Toronto could see temperatures in the double digits this week. 

Temperatures will slowly climb over the next few days, starting at a high of 2 C today, before hitting around 5 C on Wednesday and a glorious 11 C on Thursday. 

However, due to some good chances of rain and other shifts, the temperature will then drop toward 1 C by the weekend, but still staying above 0 C. 

As the city warms up, it's not uncommon for some serious flooding to occur. Snow and ice melt fast, and the ensuing meltwater can have some pretty rough effects on city streets. 

Toronto's Conservation Authority is warning residents to be careful as the snow and ice melt, and rain falls on the city. Lake Ontario could see wave heights of 1.5 metres along the shoreline. 

Lead photo by

George Hornaday

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto was just ranked the best city in Canada for public transit

Temperatures in Toronto could reach double digits this week

5 underground dreams Toronto never realized

5 Toronto streets that were wiped off the map

How to look for a job in Toronto right now

5 lost streetcar routes in Toronto

The construction company renovating Union Station is in financial trouble

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend