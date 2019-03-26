Toronto's biggest sex store closing after 20 years

After two decades of selling dildos, lingerie, and furry-tailed butt plugs, Toronto's most iconic sex store is coming to an end.

Seduction, which once spanned three floors with Toronto's largest stock of adult toys and accessories for the bedroom (or the dungeon, or the swingers club), is closing on May 20.

The shop will be vacating its longtime home at 577 Yonge St.—arguably the most sex-positive building in Toronto—and will be moving the majority of its stock to its remaining store at Queen and Spadina.

The move isn't surprising, given the quickly changing landscape of Yonge Street at the hands of developers.

Also closing up shop is Brass Vixens, Toronto's first ever pole studio located upstairs.

Following years of teaching pole classes on the fourth floor 'attic' of Seduction's historic building, Brass Vixens will be closing officially on March 27 and opening a new location at Pape and the Danforth.

The studio's website says they'll be moving out of the old Edwardian building to make way for a new condo.

According to Seduction, there's no condo development yet, but owners of the building have plans to turn the second, third, and fourth floors into office spaces while the main floor remains a retail business.

Right now, Seduction's basement and third floor are being cleared out, with their impressive collection of fetish outfits, BDSM gear, vibrators, and condoms now moved to the first floor.

Their store on Queen Street is much tinier than their current three-storey space, so they've got some major sales happening to clear out their extra inventory—time to get those anal beads you always wanted.