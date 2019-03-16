City
Hundreds gathered at Toronto vigil for New Zealand mosque attack victims

People gathered in the rain at Nathan Philips Square last night for a vigil honouring the victims of two mosque shootings in New Zealand that left 49 people dead and 20 more seriously injured.  

News of the attacks, which were filmed and live-streamed directly to Facebook by the gunman, hit international news yesterday. 

toronto mosque vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in the rain in solidarity with the victims of the mosque shooting in New Zealand Friday. Photo by Lisa Power.

The vigil—which saw the Toronto sign in Nathan Philips Square dimmed in the evening—was organized by the Muslim Youth Fellowship, Torontomuslims.com, Faith In The City, and Urban Alliance on Race Relations

Supporters came with signs and t-shirts with messages of acceptance and anti-Islamophobia, with group-led prayers and readings from the Quran. 

Canada's immigration minister Ahmed Hussen took to the stage to speak to the crowds, as did Nadia Hasan, deputy director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims. 

People around the world have been taking to social media to condemn the deadly attacks which took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. 

Both Toronto Police and Peel Police have stated that in the wake of the attack, they will have a "heightened presence in the community, focusing on places of worship – especially mosques". 

Law enforcement was stationed at mosques around the city for most of yesterday. 

